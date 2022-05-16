We started out today’s show by learning more from NAMI about Mental Health Awareness Month and how you can participate in their upcoming walk: NAMIWalks Your Way.

Supporting the community in mental health isn’t the only way to help. Ashley Thompson took us along as she donated blood to show just how easy it is to save 3 lives with just 6-10 minutes of your time.

With the recent storms, storm scams are popping up everywhere. That’s why we sat down with an expert to make sure we knew what to do to protect ourselves.

With the storms hopefully behind us, why not get outside and enjoy the weather out on the links. We took a golf lesson to see how much it can improve your game.

And the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show will be here before we know it! We checked out one of the upcoming vendors you will see at the show.

