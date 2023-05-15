We spend more time in our bathrooms that we probably even realize. Take a look around yours. Do you see anything outdated or anything that could use a little refresh? If that’s a yes, ReBath Sioux Falls is ready to help you! They stopped by to get us up to speed on some summer tune-up ideas.

Today’s Across The Table guest comes with a very unique personal story. Peter Tuff moved his families’ life across the world to Vienna to pursue a career in music but now he’s back in town. Ashley Thompson sat down with him to learn more about his journey and why music is such a big part of his life.

Having in-home care services benefits many people. Being a caregiver and providing those services is not only beneificial to those in need but is also a very rewarding career. Kore Cares sat down with Brittany to share more about the services they offer and the career opportunities they have available.

Cottage cheese has taken over social media and we jumped on that trend last month by trying out the viral cottage cheese ice cream recipe. Today, we demonstrated a great way to add more protein to your pasta by making cottage cheese pasta sauce!

When it comes to reaching your weight loss goals, it can be exciting when you see results. But it’s not a great feeling when you’re putting in the work and doing everything right, but seeing no progress. We learned today that if you’re experiencing this, you could be dealing with weight loss resistance. We got advice on the causes and ways to overcome it.

