We hit the ground running on today’s KELOLAND Living!

Have you ever set out on a run, and changed your mind for a sweet treat? What if we told you that you could have both and help with cancer research? If that sounds like your dream come true you’re in luck thanks to Northwestern Mutual’s 0.5K.

When you’re applying your makeup how many questions pop into your head about the process? Are you often left with more questions than answered when you start to search the internet for the answers? Fear not, we sat down with makeup artist Angelique Verver to answer your most pressing makeup questions.

With a housing shortage it may be tempting to buy a new construction, but how can you be sure your ducks are all in a row? We talked with the Better Business Bureau to learn how we can avoid new construction scams.

June is PRIDE month, and we’re getting a jump on the celebrations thanks to our friends from Sioux Falls Pride. Cody Ingle is the organization’s Board Secretary/Treasurer and he was in studio to teach us more about the history of Pride Month.

If you’re looking for even more KELOLAND Living join us right back on the set tomorrow at 2 PM. We’re learning how the Home Builders Association is working to open doors for those in need. We’re getting a refresher on CPR & AEDs thanks to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and how you can get on the NFT train without investing in cryptocurrency.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media.