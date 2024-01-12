It’s going to be a cold one across KELOLAND this weekend, but we’ve got some ways to keep you warm.

WilLiquors stopped by for our weekend warm up with a variety of non-alcoholic beverage options for those participating in Dry January, or who prefer not to drink any time of year.

You’ll have to wait one more weekend to feel the heat of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, but you can get to know one of their drivers. We sat down with the driver of Blockhead on today’s show.

While the temperatures may be falling, is your blood pressure rising? We sat down with a pharmacist from Lewis Drug to get tips on monitoring your blood pressure from home.

One thing that makes most of our blood pressure boil? Bad customer service. We were joined by a customer service expert to learn how to keep our cool and keep our inner “Karens” at bay.

