Sip, sip hooray, it’s Friday! Today’s show had not one but two cocktails to help get your weekend started.

In honor of J.R.R. Tolkien day we made a “Gollum’s Goblet” and Hobbit Hole door cookies. They’re just perfect for a night at home with your…precious…

Thanks to The Spice & Tea Exchange of Sioux Falls we also enjoyed some boozy teas that can take you right from afternoon tea time to evening cocktails.

The weekends are a great time to spend some quality time with your hobbies. And if quilting is your favorite pastime, we hope you caught our trip out to Fonder Sewing Machine Company to check out their longarm quilting machines.

Spring in South Dakota means fluctuating temperatures. So how do you mange to get out your favorite skirts and dresses but not get too cold? Style them with a sweater! We had an expert in to show us how.

And McCrossan Boys Ranch was in today to let us know how we can support their mission even though their upcoming fundraiser is sold out!

Coming up on Monday’s show we have another fantastic line-up! Do you move into an older home and it has pink tile and a blue tub. What do you do? On Monday we take you on a tour of a home that is leaning in to the mid-century. It’s also National Respect Your Cat Day so you better bet we have a fun FURprise up our sleeves! Plus we have ways to find peace when you’re busy and information on the upcoming Boe Forum – all at 2 PM on KELOLAND Living.

Watch KELOLAND Living at 2 PM CST M-F on KELOLAND TV and at 3 PM on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!