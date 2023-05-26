We see and hear it time and time again: People choosing to soft smile because they aren’t confident with the color of their teeth. Well, there’s no need to worry about that anymore because Powerswabs joined us on today’s show to share their white teethening product that will have you smiling with a bright white smile in no time. Plus, they even offered a Memorial Day special!

We all have events or evenings out after a long day of work. But if you’re someone who completely takes their makeup off to transition from a day to night look, you don’t have to! We demonstrated some different ways you can refresh your makeup for the perfect night time look.

If you want to start making your own nut milks, you don’t need the expensive special blender to do so. We demonstrated how to make them with a regular blender and shared a delicious recipe you can make with it.

Do you have any plans for the weekend? If you like margaritas and see a cocktail in your future, you’re in luck. We demonstrated how to make the perfect margarita just in time for you to enjoy patio season!

Speaking of patio season.. can’t go wrong with getting the best products for a backyard barbecue! We got the inside scoop from BestReviews on which products they recommend this summer.

We hope you have a great Memorial Day Weekend. The KELOLAND Living team is off on Monday for the holiday but you can still catch an encore performance at 2 PM. We’ll be sitting down with five of the 2023 Vern Eide Mitsubishi Tradition of Caring recipients. All that and more coming up on Monday’s KELOLAND Living.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!