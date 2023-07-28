KELOLAND Living wraps up the week with lessons in reducing the number of Sexually Transmitted Infections through the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board.

REACH Literacy is in the studio to tell us about a unique program in South Dakota’s penitentiary system that helps incarcerated parents bond with their children by reading to them.

Thinking of rescuing a shelter pet, we’re dispelling some of the popular myths about adopting a pet from a shelter so you be confident that the pet you love will also love it’s new home.

And before you post to your social media account, be sure and listen to our discussion about ways to present your most authentic self online.

Ashley is back from her Alaska Adventure with Holiday Vacations. She’s just in time to welcome the newest host for KELOLAND Living. Monday’s show features the big reveal. Have you figured out who it is yet? You can test yourself when you join us on Monday at 2PM CT/MT.