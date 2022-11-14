Profile Plan demonstrated a healthy recipe for Thanksgiving and shared advice for how to enjoy the holidays without feeling stressed about food.

We stopped by Montgomerys to learn how to layer next seasons trends into your home for an updated look without all the stress.

We introduced you to another KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show vendor from last month that shared some great gift ideas for the holidays.

We shared must-have items from a realtor’s standpoint for what new homeowners should have.

Planning a Friendsgiving? We had an expert stop by with tips and tricks for planning a party your friends won’t forget.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re sitting down with our next Across the Table guest, whipping up a delicious Thanksgiving side dish and hearing about how one local business is giving away free Thanksgiving meals to those in need. All that and more coming up on Tuesday’s show at 2 PM.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!