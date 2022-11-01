Have you heard of the newest social media craze? We talked with a charcuterie master on how we can build a better butter board.

It’s one of our favorite days of the week! In today’s Across the Table we sat down with our own photographer to learn how she gets our on-location segments to the air.

Mid-term elections are just a week away. We sat down with a spokesperson for The League of Women Voters to learn why exercising your right to vote is so important.

We were joined by a Pain Interventionist from the Orthopedic Institute, who specializes in rooting out the true source of the pain and helping patients find relief associated with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

Be sure to join us tomorrow after noon as we break down tofu! That’s not all we’re also learning how a health plan from South Dakota Farm Bureau may be the perfect fit for your family. Plus, how the Butterfly Boutique can help you solve your holiday shopping woes. You’re not going to want to miss it.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXtra.