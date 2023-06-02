Whether you are looking for an antique or a mantique, Boyd’s World Famous Antiques and Uniques is the place to find it. We stopped by their Custer store to see what it’s all about.

Want to dazzle your friends and family with brilliantly white teeth? We talked to PowerSwabs today about their extended Memorial Day special.

June 4th is National Cancer Survivor’s Day. We celebrated early by talking to a local cancer navigator about the support survivors need.

And if you love the theatre, you are definitely going to want to check out today’s segment on Prairie Repertory Theatre!

Tune in Monday for another great show! We’re stopping by McGough Construction in Rapid City to see why they have set down roots in the Black Hills. And we’re making DIY ice pops to keep you cool on these hot summer days!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOEXTRA.