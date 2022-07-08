There’s nothing quite like enjoying the summer weather on a nice patio. We stopped by Bin 201 to check out their newly remodeled patio and hear all about the exciting things they have planned.

Are you planning to downsize to a smaller home anytime soon? Or maybe you’re in the process? We had an expert stop by to share tips and advice after going through the process herself.

Speaking of homes, having a fire pit isn’t accessible for everyone. We learned how to make our own DIY tabletop fire pit that can be used indoors and out.

Do you like pizza and tacos? We put a twist on these favorites by using fruit and making them healthy but still delicious.

Planning a trip can be fun but most people aren’t a fan of packing. It can be easy to forget things and hard to fit it all in. We had an expert packer stop by to share tips.

Today was our final day of encore performances during our hiatus week. We hope you have a great weekend. Be sure to kick off your week on the right foot by joining us on Monday for an all new KELOLAND Living show. We’re learning how and why to create your own DIY irrigation system for your garden, stopping by Jewel of the West and getting a look into The Point condos. All that and more coming up on Monday’s show at 2pm.

