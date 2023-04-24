In today’s very special Vern Eidi Mitsubishi Tradition of Caring show, we featured the five remaining grant recipients of 2023.

Vicki Stewart joined us from Employment Disability Resources, formerly Sioux Falls Business Resource Network, to tell us more about the different resources they have to offer employers to encourage and facilitate inclusion in the workplace.

Then we hopped over to the Western side of the state via Zoom to talk to another organization serving people with disabilities. We learned more about Black Hills Works to learn more about the residential support, community activities, and day service programming they offer.

Teachers play a very important role in the lives our children. That’s one of the reasons why the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation says its vital to provide additional financial support to teachers. They stopped by to share just a few of the ways their grants are helping teachers bring innovative ideas to fruititon.

Speaking of education, another important component is mentoring. We sat down with Teammates of South Dakota to learn more about how their mentoring program is making a difference in kids’ lives across South Dakota.

Our final featured nonprofit today was Volunteers of Americas Dakotas. They sat down with us to dive into their programs that serve Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness and explain how the community can help.

