If you tuned in to KELO-TV today expecting to see us, sadly you found basket ball games instead. But hopefully you knew to change the channel over to KELOXTRA to see an encore performance of one of our favorite shows! Today we shared one of our Avera Tradition of Caring shows, highlighting five of the 2022 recipients of the grant.

We kicked of the show with Bread Break to share more about how they’re taking food that would typically be wasted and transporting it to community members dealing with food insecurity and hunger.

The Compass Center in Sioux Falls focuses on helping the victims of sexual assault and domestic violence find resources to overcome what they’ve been through. They stopped by to share more on their mission and how you can get involved.

We also sat down with Working Against Violence, Incorporated (WAVI) from Rapid City via Zoom. They focus on sexual assault and domestic violence and provide shelter to those escaping abuse.

The Teddy Bear Den in Sioux Falls joined us on set to explain how they help disadvantaged pregnant women have healthier pregnancies and babies. We were also joined by a woman and her son who have utilized their services for the past two years. They joined us to share how this organization has personally affected her.

We also talked with Lifeways in Rapid City via zoom to learn more about how they’re working to stop the cycle of addiction and abuse with middle and high school students and end the stigma that strips support from those who need it when they need it most.

We hope you enjoyed our special Tradition of Caring show and will join us again for another Tradition of Caring show. But remember – you’ll find us on KELOXTRA again tomorrow.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

