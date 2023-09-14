On today’s show we learned a little bit about rejection, Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria that is. A mental health expert stopped by to explain how RSD can impact how people perceive everyday interactions.

Just over two months ago, South Dakota’s Medicaid program expanded after 56% of voters approved Constitutional Amendment D. We got help in the studio from an organization there to help people navigate through the application process.

Fall is that time where we start to say goodbye to long periods of time spent under the rays of the sun. That’s why it can also be the perfect time to visit Vivaz Medical Spa. We learned all about it on today’ show.

In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, we sat down with Sioux Falls’ Veterans Community project to learn more about how their tiny homes are helping Veterans.

And if you are looking for a new instrument for a kid, or even for you, then you will want to check out today’s segment on the upcoming Music Swap happening in KELOLAND. We had all the details on today’s show.

Tune in again tomorrow for another great show. We’re touching back in with Lost&Found to continue shining a light on suicide prevention.

