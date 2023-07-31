KELOLAND Living kicked off a new era today with the announcement that Mitchell Olson is joining Ashley Thompson as co-host of this popular lifestyle television show. To kick off the show Mitchell talked about what he is excited to do on the show and then Ashley caught us all up on her epic 13-day adventure across the Alaskan wilderness.

Many of you might already recognize Mitchell from his stint on Survivor Season 2, but can any of the skills he honed for that show come in handy on this show? Mitchell and Ashley put themselves through a series of obstacles to test their teamwork compatibility. To find out how they did, click on the link below.

One challenge Mitchell probably wasn’t expecting was having to take dance lesson on television on his very first day. But it takes two to tango, so Ashley and Mitchell put on their best dramatic faces and gave it a shot.

And a day of challenges isn’t complete if we don’t test our hosts on their culinary skills. Mitchell and Ashley whipped up some fancy avocado toast that will have you saying, “bravacado!”

And if you want to stay up to date on what’s happening here in KELOLAND you will want to check out our segment about the upcoming Faith and Business Conference.

But that’s not all that’s happening here in KELOLAND. We also learned more up an upcoming walk that helps raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s Disease.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We sit down Across the Table with another interesting person from KELOLAND that we think you should know. And we’re getting a head start on back-to-school shopping with Scheels!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.