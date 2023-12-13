In honor of today’s fashionable semgents for all things elves and people, we kicked off today’s show by sharing a few of the elf costumes we have made in the past and talked about Ashley’s son Fox and his strategy for keeping his shenanigans secret from santa.

But that wasn’t the only fun we had in kicking off our show! Mitchell and Ashley played a fun game to see just how well they know each other.

We are jingling our bells all the way through the holiday season, particularly when it comes to fashion. On today’s show we learned how to style your CHRISTMAS TREE SKIRT into a classic cape or punchy poncho.

That’s not the only place we flexed our fashion forward creativity. We made “do it your elf” Elf on the Shelf costumes to make sure your elf reports all good things back to Santa.

Alas, it can’t all be fun on this show. We sat down with the Better Business Bureau to learn more about social media scams to watch for.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’re sitting down with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation to learn more about your LAST chance to experience the Downtown Glice and Ice Bumper Cars!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM on KELOXTRA.