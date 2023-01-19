If you’re dealing with neuropathy, taking medication isn’t the only solution. We stopped by Dynamic Spine and Neuropathy to learn about the treatment options they offer that don’t include taking prescription drugs.

For this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, we sat down with Reliabank’s Sioux Falls Branch Manager & Commercial Loan Officer to hear more about how getting yourself approved for a home equity line of credit could be a smart way to handle unexpected finances.

If you’re dealing with insecurities in the workplace, you’re not alone. A Clinical Therapist joined us on set to share common insecurities in the workplace and ways to overcome them.

Do you know someone struggling with addiction? How do you support them? We learned how you can use traditional Native American and Indigenous philosophies, with the Red Road Approach.

Ashley Thompson recently planned a surprise vacation for her children. She shared tips on packing for them and getting them to the airport without ruining the surprise.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re learning how to plan a high intensity interval training workout, getting tips on being successful if you want to take a break from drinking and sitting down with AARP to talk about nanodegree. All that and more coming up on Friday’s show.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!