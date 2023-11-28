On Today’s KELOLAND LIVING we learned that the fiddle and the violin are actually one in the same; it’s the style in which you play that distinguishes them from one another.

Another thing we learned on today’s show was how to fancy up a shirt dress with a couple removable accessories, and various other festive wearables perfect for the holiday.

Today happens to be Giving Tuesday and we find out how Avera is being philanthropic toward the littlest members of KELOLAND.

We get to meet someone in KELOLAND we think you should know, Melissa Heckel, in this weeks Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

Also, have you ever wondered how the Nutcracker came to be? You’ll ponder no more after today’s show.

Tomorrow we’ll be making an easy shrug; the perfect holiday gift idea for ALL your friends and family.

You can watch KEOLAND LIVING every M-F at 2PM CST on KELOLAND TV, and again at 3PM on KELOXTRA.