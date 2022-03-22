We had another great show on KELOLAND Living today!

It’s Tuesday so you know what that means! Time to meet another interesting KELOLAND individual. Today we introduced you to Seth Pearman at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars to learn about his work with the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and more.

We profiled a long-time lawman’s perspective on law enforcement – then and now, by digging into the archives to share things over the past 69 years.

If you’re a math wizard you probably know what the golden ratio is, but do you know how to apply that to fashion? We had an expert stop by to explain how we can utilize the golden ratio everyday while getting dressed.

How would you say your networking skills are? How about speed networking? Two ladies sat down on set with us to explain why speed networking is efficient, help with confidence and how you can apply it to your everyday life.

And the Mighty Corson Art Players stopped by to give us some insight on what to expect if you attend their upcoming performance, “The Psychic.”

