Happy Cinco de Mayo! In honor of the holiday, Vinyl Taco joined us on set to make a few cocktails and share details on what they have going on to celebrate.

Speaking of Cinco de Mayo, we also learned about a special Cinco De Mayo celebration happening at Falls Park this weekend. And we even learned a dance to get a sneak peek at what to expect if you attend.

We introduced you to the final nominee for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers You Contest. We visited with Peter Langkeek over zoom to hear more about what he’s doing to make a difference in his community.

For this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, we sat down with Lloyd Companies to learn what they’re doing to continue making our community a bigger and better place with more opportunities.

We stopped by Vance Thompson Vision to learn about an option for certain patients that you may have never heard of, Refractive Lens Exchange. We got the details on the procedure to learn what it’s all about and how to know if it’s the right option for you.

We’ve got another great show coming up tomorrow! Kick off the weekend by joining us at 2 PM. We’re learning how to make a key lime pie, getting details on summer fashion trends and our friends from Levitt have details on this season’s lineup. Be sure to tune in, you won’t want to miss Friday’s show!

Watch KELOLAND Living ever M-F at 2 PM CST on KELOLAND TV and 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA

