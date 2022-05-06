With Mother’s Day being this Sunday we wanted to get you everything you need to know to be prepared for the big day.

Looking for a good dessert to serve the moms in your life? We whipped up a key lime pie that will definitely do the trick. And this dessert get’s bonus points because you use just one bowl to mix it all together, meaning the kiddos will leave less of a mess in the kitchen (because we all know that even on Mother’s Day it will be mom that ends up cleaning up the mess).

If you are still in the market for a present for mom, we’ve got you covered there too. We learned how to make a book cover for a handbound book. Fill it up with photos and notes to remind mom just how much you love her.

And while we are happy to be celebrating the moms in our lives, we know that it isn’t always a happy day for everyone. That’s why on today’s show we were also joined by a mental health therapist with tips for ways to “opt out” of Mother’s Day if its a painful day for you.

It’s that time of year where we are all excited to get back out on the lawn! We got all the details about the upcoming Levitt at the Falls season – including a run down of the artists!

And if you don’t know what to wear to the concerts, don’t worry because we also broke down the summer style trends so we can rock out at the Levitt in style.

Monday is summer vacation day in the KELOLAND Living studio! We’re getting you ready for summer with vacation ideas, the best summer book reads, and a pineapple mocktail recipe!

