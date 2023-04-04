You’ve come to know and love the wide number of topics we tackle day after day on KELOLAND Living, and we know today’s show is no exception!

Kicking things off, KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson heard from our favorite local chiropractor, Jeff Watson, and one of his patients who says Dynamic Spine & Neuropathy’s treatment plans are truly life changing.

It’s Tuesday and you know what that means! We headed out to JJ’s Wine Spirits & Cigars to get caught up with a KELOLAND resident you should know. See our full interview with Casey Boerger below!

Motherhood is hard, and everyone raises their children differently. To celebrate those differences, we’re sitting down with a mother from various cultures leading up to Mother’s Day! Today, we started our series by sitting down with Jennifer Bowman, a Lakota mother of four. Hear Jennifer’s story and how it has impacted her path to raising her children by following the link at the end of this newsletter.

Speaking of motherhood, what mom (or dad) out there isn’t looking for a way to keep their kids busy and burn off a bit of energy? We learned all about how one dad is encouraging his kids to workout with a fun Easter themed workout.

Plus, do you feel like you’re working in a toxic environment? Before you start “rage applying” AKA sending your resume en masse, you may want to take a look at our conversation with business coach, Jo Hausman to learn why the grass may not always be greener on the other side.

We’ve got even more fun brewing for the mid-week. Join us on Wednesday to learn all about how you can make your makeup look it’s best in photos. We also learn how to make a granola recipe from a local doctor who says it can make the perfect healthy breakfast. We’re also getting the scoop on how to build a better charcuterie board for your Easter Brunch. You’re not going to want to miss tomorrow’s KELOLAND Living.

Be sure to tune into KELOLAND Living every Monday – Friday at 2 PM CST.