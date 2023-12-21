Today’s show was about as un-hinged as it could get. The mayhem started when Mitchell showed Ashley how to take-in a button-up shirt, and everything went haywire from there.

Then Mitchell’s mom stopped into the studio to show us how to make her microwave peanut brittle, which was a hit.

But the fun didn’t stop there…next we learned how to make something that everybody should know how to make this time of year: A Hot Toddy.

And then we heard from Kalon Medical Spa about Kalon’s products and services designed to treat everyone.

We also heard from someone we think everyone should know in this weeks Reliabank Business Beat, the owner of The Sugar Palace dessert shop.

Don’t miss tomorrow’s show when we make a Ba-Hum-Brunch.

You can watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2PM CST on KELOLAND TV, and again at 3PM CST on KELOXTRA.