Halloween is getting closer so we are getting festive to bring you all the ideas. JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars stopped by to share spooktail recipes you need to keep your beverages on-theme.

And you can’t go wrong with popcorn, ever. We put a twist on your normal popcorn ball by add some extra Halloween touches.

It’s getting darker now and that means there are some things you should be aware of when running outside. Two experts joined us with tips so we can all be safer as we venture outside.

Broad Cast Theatre was in to get us up to speed on their season’s performances and give us a sneak peek at what you can view this weekend.

We got all the details on the upcoming Artists of the Plains show and details on how you can score a few pieces.

We hope you have a great weekend. Tune in on Monday for a special show. We’re taking you to Hartford for an entire show to show you some unique places you should know about. Tune in on Monday at 2 PM. You won’t want to miss it!

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!