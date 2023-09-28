Today Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson learned all about Junkin’ Market Days, which are coming up this Friday and Saturday at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.

Then Lost&Found stopped by to talk about how students can be equipped with the tools to build resiliency and learn about mental health for themselves.

Mitchell asked a marriage counselor all about how to help a loved one through a divorce or separation.

We also heard from Shift Garage in this weeks Reliabank Business Beat, and how they aren’t just a car service station, but also a ministry.

And, ever heard of the vision specialty known as Oculoplastics? Ashley spoke with Dr. Zac Keenum who focuses in that area at Vance Thompson Vision.

Tomorrow on KELOLAND Living, a Bee-Keeper stops by to talk about the honey gathering process for National Honey Month.

You can watch KELOLAND Living at 2PM CST on KELOLAND TV, and again at 3PM CST on KELOXTRA.