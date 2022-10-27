On today’s show we were joined by a special guest host – Sophie Daly!

We kicked off the show by talking to Siouxland Libraries about Read for the Record Day. Then we helped them get to their record by doing a reading of this year’s book, “Nigel and the Moon”.

Then we got to know a little more of the history behind McCrossan Boys Ranch in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.

Hill Side Body stopped by to give us some tips when it comes to winter collision repair.

And for those headed to Halloween parties this weekend, we got pro tips on Wonder Woman and Cat Woman makeup techniques.

Join us tomorrow for another great show. Sophie Daly will join us again as our fabulous guest host and she’ll be sharing all of her Halloween party hosting tips. Plus, we’ll get a look at the best gear to keep you warm this winter season.

