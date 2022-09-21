Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is the most common hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age. Sanford Health stopped by to help raise awareness for a leading cause of infertility in women.

When struggling with addiction, the road to recovery isn’t always easy. Face It Together joined us in the studio to share how their peer coaching helps people on their journey and details for an upcoming event to help support those dealing with addiction.

The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show is near! Your Quilt is Ready! stopped by to show us their quilts and give advice on laundering and storing your beautiful handmade pieces.

As we age so does our skin and that can make applying makeup seem more challenging. A local makeup artist demonstrated some tips to make it easier and keep you feeling beautiful as ever.

Are you thinking about redecorating but don’t know where to start? We walked you through five steps to help make the process easier.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re introducing you to our next Across the Table guest, talking with Showplace Cabinetry and learning about the 437 Project. All that and more coming up on Tuesday’s show at 2 PM.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!