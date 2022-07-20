How does having a luxury minimalist lifestyle space sound to you? Outpost Adventures stopped by to explain how these tiny homes can benefit you whether you’re using it for a staycation, work space or guest home.

Siouxland Libraries joined us to discuss our KELOLAND Living current book club pick, “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” and introduced us to the next book.

Want to travel with your kids but the stress that comes with it is keep you from doing it? A world traveler that has experience taking their kids with stopped by to share advice on how to make it easier.

Brittany and Ashley think they’ve cracked the code to doing a DIY manicure at home that actually lasts. They shared tips and tricks so you can save time and money, too!

There’s more to choosing a harness for your dog than just what it looks like. A pet expert explained what things to consider so you can get the perfect fit.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re sitting down with another business for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, getting the inside scoop for this weekend’s Levitt at the Falls and sharing a continental cocktail recipe. All that and more coming up on Thursday’s show at 2pm.

