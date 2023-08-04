On today’s show we got the scoop on lots of fun ways to soak up some local color and enjoy music in the great outdoors.

Nancy Halverson from Levitt at the Falls stopped by to give us an overview of everything going on this weekend on the Levitt stage. We also spoke to tonight’s headliner, Radio Free Honduras, via zoom.

That’s not the only music adventure you can go on this weekend. Our friends from Folk Fest stopped by to tell us about this weekend’s music and even showed us a fun craft that will also be available.

But can you clearly see the stage when you attend these events?? If not, it might be time to take a trip to Vance Thompson Vision. We sat down with one of their doctors to learn more about LASIK.

And if you are looking for something else to do, we previewed some of the movies playing this weekend in KELOLAND.

Tune in on Monday for another great show! We’re learning how to preserve herbs and Mitchell Olson is talking to The Duck Guy!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.