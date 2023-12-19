Christmas magic is everywhere! And when we say that we mean – ACTUAL MAGIC! Travis Nye, our resident magician, joined us in the studio to show us how to wow everyone at the Christmas dinner table with your very own magic trick!

But that wasn’t the only kind of magic in the studio! Our “Jack of all Hacks”, Lindsay Lundeby, joined us to take a crack at hacking Ashley’s elaborate Buche de Noel dessert. And let’s just say… it was pure magic.

Have you ever thought of the magic of mints? How about the magic of Midwestern mints? Mitchell showed Ashley how to make another one of his “Midwestern Food Faves”, creamcheese mints.

If you are thinking about getting a pup as present for your pet-loving kids, you may want to consider the REAL cost of what you’re getting yourself into. We learned all about the hidden costs of pets on today’s show.

And in this week’s Across the Table we learned more about the inspiring story of a man dedicated to walking his daughter down the aisle following his foot amputation.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’re getting tips on how to manifest our best year yet in 2024!

