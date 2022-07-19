Everyone’s favorite fisherman, Ted Takasaki, joined us in the studio to tell us about his recent competitions and the best that is out there for fishing boats.

But rather than spending his time reeling in the fish, today’s Across the Table guest often misses vacations to be there for people when they need him the most.

Heart disease is the biggest killer in the state of South Dakota. We were joined by two guests who each have stories for how heart disease showed up in their lives and they share information on the upcoming 2022 Heart Walk.

Meditation and staying mindful might seem like a tall task when it comes to giving birth. But today’s guest, a retired midwife with 40 years experience, says Mindful Birthing will not only help you while giving birth, it can also help you be a better parent.

And as the kids head back to school, we got information from a local expert on how to avoid college employment scams.

We’ve got another great KELOLAND Living on tomorrow at 2 PM! Love to travel but don’t know if you want to take your kids on vacation to a faraway land? We’ve got an expert mom joining us to share tips. And speaking of tips, how about the French kind? We are sharing our favorite DIY manicure hacks.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA!