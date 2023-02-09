After many years of owning one of the largest plumbing companies in South Dakota, Franke Howe founded PrairieSons Inc. We sat down with him for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to hear more about what they offer.

Do you ever have the itch to just get away for a vacation or get away for some self-care? What if we told you there’s an option to have an escape nearby? Grand Falls Resort & Casino spa stopped by to tell us all about their services and amenities that can pamper you to perfection.

Women often times put others before them but one medical practice in Sioux Falls is trying to empower women to prioritize their own health and wellness. We sat down with Britt Haus to learn more.

Are you still trying to decide what sweet treat to make for Valentine’s Day? We’re turned love notes into a dessert and whipping up a delicious cocktail to go with it.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re sitting down with South Dakota Symphony Orchestra to hear more about this weekend’s performance, making heart shaped ravioli and warming up for the weekend with WilLiquors. All that and more coming up on Friday’s KELOLAND Living.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST

on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!