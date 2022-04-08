When it comes to living your best life it can be hard to feel great if you’re not taking care of yourself from head to toe. That’s why we caught up with The Wellness Collective to learn how they provide care for your whole body, and mind.

More than 20 years ago it felt like time stood still on September 11, 2001. Planes we’re halted, and people had to adjust quickly. That’s when a small town in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada had to take in grounded planes and the passengers on board. Now, the stories from those passengers are being told in the musical “Come From Away”. And, you’re getting the chance to the see inspiring story come to life on stage at the Washington Pavilion. Learn how in the links below.

Speaking of inspiring, giving back to the community you live in can always bring those good vibes into your life. The good vibes keep flowing even more with a specialty cocktail. You can hit a new peak with those vibes by combining the two with Cocktails for a Cause at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. We got the details from JJ’s owner Tom Slattery on how you can get your hands on the specialty cocktails.

If you’re looking for more be sure to join us back on the KELOLAND Living set on Monday. We’re learning from a local intuitive how we can give our chakras a tune up if you’re feeling stuck. Are you looking to build muscle? We’re catching up with a local body builder to get the inside (protein) scoop. Plus, when you have kids it can feel like you immediately become “an adult” but what about your life before kids? We’re talking with one woman and her son about The Last Time We Were Young. You’re not going to want to miss Monday’s KELOLAND Living.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

And don’t forget to follow us on social media!