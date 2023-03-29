While getting older may give you the opportunity to live in a fun retirement community, it also comes with wrinkles. But does it have to? Plexaderm wants you to take their 10-minute challenge and find out.

Spring weather is almost here, we promise. But before you open up those windows to let the fresh air in, take a look through them. If what you see is that it’s time for new windows, the guys from Pella Windows and Doors can help.

For those dealing with peripheral neuropathy, it can seem like the suffering is endless. We paid a visit to Dynamic Spine to learn how they can help.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’re meeting our fourth and final nominee in our Remarkable Women contest. And we’ve got some many saving hacks from our friends at Reliabank.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.