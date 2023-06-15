We kicked off today’s show with a delicious, yet still healthy, pudding recipe that you can enjoy all summer long.

But life doesn’t always give you pudding, sometimes it gives you lemons. That’s why in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat we sat down with T & A Auto Service to learn more about how they are here for you when life gives you lemons in the form of your car.

The weekend brings us another series of fantastic Levitt shows out on the lawn at Levitt at the Falls. We sat down with one of the musicians to learn more about his passion for hip-hop and kids.

And familiar face, Angela Kennecke, stopped by to give us all the details on the upcoming Emily’s Hope Poker Run.

Join us again tomorrow for a fabulous show to send you into the weekend! We’re going bananas, literally, as we whip up banana bread. And we learn more about this weekend’s Juneteenth festivities!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM on KELOL-TV and at 3 PM on KELOEXTRA.