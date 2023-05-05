Happy Cinco de Mayo! Have you made your plans to celebrate yet? Brittany Kaye recently stopped by Plaza Azteca for this weekend’s Weekend Warmup with WilLiquors to taste test some different tequilas and get all the details for what both businesses have going on to celebrate.

Speaking of Cinco de Mayo… Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration held on May 5th of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza. Caminando Juntos, which is sponsored by the Presentation Sisters, stopped by to share more about this holiday and what festivities they have planned for the Cinco de Mayo Falls Park Fiesta on May 13th.

In honor of KELO’s 70th anniversary this year, our Market and Creative Services Director, Paul Farmer, has been sitting down with familiar faces of KELOLAND to see where they are now. Today, we checked in with a former reporter and weekend morning anchor, Kelli Grant.

We all get excited when the weather starts warming up in KELOLAND and old man winter goes away. But there’s certain type of people that can’t wait for one specific reason: Golf season. Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort stopped by the studio to share what makes their golf course unique and what to expect when you head out there for an afternoon of fun.

Speaking of summer fun.. You’re sure to have a good time by heading out to Levitt at the Falls for some outdoor concerts. They just announced their 50 concert lineups and we couldn’t wait to see what’s in store and share it with all of you!

