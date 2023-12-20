On today’s KELOLAND Living, we talked with two local pastors about a tradition we see less of these days, the brown paper bags filled with peanuts, an apple or orange, ribbon candy, and usually a candy cane.

Then, we discussed this month’s KLL book club pick “The Storied Life of AJ Fikry” and find out about next month’s book club pick “Dear Edward”.

Also, have you ever tried to manifest positive outcomes in your life? It’s a practice that many people take part in. We jumped on board creating our manifestation boards.

And, picture Christmas morning, the kids opening their gifts, laughter and joy…oh, and family pictures! Find out how you can be make-up ready this Christmas morning in just 5 minutes.

Then Ashley & Mitchell took a crack at turning strawberries into Christmas lights with a little bit of frosting and imagination.

Tomorrow don’t miss Mitchell’s mom in the KELOLAND LIVING studios. She’s showing us how to make peanut brittle in the microwave.

You can watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2PM CST on KELOLAND TV, and again at 3PM CST on KELOXTRA.