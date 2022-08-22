On today’s KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson and Brittany Kaye tried DIY shoe cleaning hacks to get your shoes back into tip-top shape. Did they work? Watch the link below to find out.

But even if they were failures, can a failure be your launching off pad? We talked to an expert on just that.

Our own cultures shape our perspectives and view points. But could talking about shared pain points be a bridge to a better community? One local event is asking just that.

Native American communities were disproportionately affected by the pandemic. That’s one reason a local Tribal organization is urging for more vaccinations.

We’ve all felt those aches and pains as we make it through our days. Take some time to try out the mobility exercises we learned on today’s show.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We are learning all about the different stages of chocolate. And are you dealing with a narcissist? We’ll find out how we can better understand those impacted by the disorder.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CT on KELO-TV and 3 PM CT on KELOXtra!