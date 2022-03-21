Happy Monday. Once again, Jeff Gould joined Ashley Thompson to cohost KELOLAND Living to bring you an exciting new show!

Storytelling can be one of the best ways to connect and that connection is even cooler when it brings together diverse communities. We sat down with REACH Literacy to learn how they are doing that at their upcoming Brewhaha event.

Are you a sushi lover? Are your kids? If you’re kids turn their noses up to sushi, try swapping out the raw fish for bananas!

We might all THINK we are stellar employees…but we bet if you thought about it you could identify at least a few things that annoy your co-workers. That’s why on today’s show we learned how to break those bad workplace habits.

Spring is here and that can also mean severe weather is right around the corner. We sat down with KELOLAND’s own meteorologist, Brian Karstens, to learn how to prepare.

Putting pen to paper is daunting. That’s why on today’s show we were joined by a season author and journalist to get tips on how to write a book.

Join us tomorrow for another great show! Tomorrow’s Across the Table guest is sure to give you a run for your money – that’s if you are in a relay horse race that is. We’re also getting tips on speed networking and learning more about how up your style with the golden rule.

