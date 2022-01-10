Kick off your week with KELOLAND Living

Happy Monday, friends! We are excited to tackle your week with you with an all new set of shows.

With the omicron variant running rampant, it doesn’t hurt to have tests on hand. But with a high demand and a limited supply, scammers have taken to the internet to take advantage of those looking to purchase a COVID test kit. The Better Business Bureau stopped by the studio to explain what we need to know so we don’t fall victim to a scam.

You probably think of church as a place you go to worship and hear a sermon on Sunday mornings. With the last few years being tough as we are in the midst of a pandemic, Celebrate Church took it upon themselves to host a Dinner Theater Party. They joined us to share details on what to expect.

Do all the sweets from the holiday season have you craving something Savory? If you answered yes, you’re in luck. A food blogger shared a delicious family tradition Johnny cake recipe that will take your original cornbread recipe up a notch.

Cold weather and staying inside more makes for the perfect time to get organzed and declutter. Not sure what to do with everything you want to get rid of? Call To Freedom shared how we can declutter for a cause and change lives by donating our unwanted items.

The fun doesn’t stop there. We have another great show coming up tomorrow so be sure to set a reminder. We’re continuing our “Souper Tuesdays,” sharing how you can help end the bullying cycle and introducing you to grade school friends that are now successful business partners. All that and more coming up tomorrow at 2pm.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!