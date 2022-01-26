KELOLAND Living: Wickedly fun Wednesday!

We had a wickedly fun Wednesday on the KELOLAND Living set today!

We had a special guest on today’s show who was purrr-fectly behaved and cute as ever. Ashley brought along Tom BrokMeow to join the conversation between her and a local veterinarian about introducing your kitten to a cat so you don’t end up with a cat-astrophe.

The fun didn’t stop there. Brittany and Ashley geared up and headed out to take a lesson on what it takes to be a goalie with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Are you a fan of fritters? We have you covered on our journey to making fritters out of pretty much anything, while also having the perfect aioli to dip in.

Now that you have your side dish figured out, what’s on the menu for dessert? Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day with us by trying out the chocolate cake air fryer recipe we shared on today’s show for dessert tonight.

Have you made your annual screenings appointment yet for this year? Avera Health stopped by and explained why it’s important to add that to your to-do list if you answered “no” to that question.

We are back at it tomorrow with a whole new set of segments that you’re going to love. We’re putting a twist on your usual puppy chow and tranfsorming them into cookies! Plus, we’re introducing you to our next business featured for this week’s Reliabank’s Business Beat segment and giving you all the details to get involved with Lifescape’s 2022 virtual MallWalk. All that and more coming up on Thursday’s show at 2 pm.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

