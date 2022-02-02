Today’s show was all about celebrating! Chúc mừng năm mới! (Or Happy Lunar New Year!) On today’s show we learned more about the Lunar New Year from a first-generation Vietnamese American including more about the tradition of making Bánh Chưng and giving Li Xi, the tradition of giving red envelopes of lucky money and gifts to others.

That wasn’t the only day we celebrated. It’s also National Tater Tot Day! But we didn’t make just any tater tot dish – we made a tater tot burger.

But wait, there was still more celebrating to be done! Get a head start on Valentine’s Day by checking out how we made a Valentine’s Day box shaped like a unicorn.

Unfortunately Valentine’s Day isn’t all hearts and flowers, it can also mean scams. We learned how to avoid the scams that leave you heart broken.

January always kicks of a fervor of weight loss goals and exercise resolutions. But why do we think thin equals healthy and fat equals bad? On today’s show we busted some of the myths of obesity and highlighted the problems with fad diets.

Tomorrow we’re bringing you another terrific show so make sure you tune in at 2 PM! The celebrations continue with National Carrot Cake Day. We’re bringing back a cult classic workout – Zumba! And we’ve got tips on how to get your dog to behave in a brewery. It’s going to be a great day!

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

