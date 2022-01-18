KELOLAND Living: Tremendous Tuesday!

Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great day. Get up to speed with KELOLAND Living by taking a look at what we had on today’s show below.

We have another Souper Tuesday in store for you! With the weather dropping to single digits tomorrow it’s the perfect time to cook up a big batch of soup to stay warm and today’s chicken chili recipe is something that the whole family will love.

That’s not the only tasty recipe we had for you this Tuesday though. Fatu’s African Market joined us to teach us how they make fried rice and chicken as part of our celebration of a Multicultural Menu this week.

Do you remember a time in your life when you had a mentor or someone you really looked up to? Mentorship can impact people in ways a guide them to learn new skills. We talked with the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute to learn more about the importance of mentorship in building new skills.

After being sidelined for 15 months due to the pandemic, Shen Yun is back on tour and you can catch them at the Washington Pavilion. We chatted with them about what to expect from the performance and how bringing the beauty and depth of traditional Chinese culture to live audiences outside of China is a way they keep the tradition alive.

It wouldn’t be a Tuesday without sitting down Across The Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits, & Cigars with someone you should know in KELOLAND. They say diamonds are a girls best friend but today’s guest has a special connection to the sparkly stones. We introduced you to Alon Spektor, co-owner of the Diamond Room.

Thanks for checking in and doing all things KELOLAND with us. We have another great show for you tomorrow so be sure to tune in. We've got ice fishing, TH Grey with fashion advice, and another recipe in store for you!

