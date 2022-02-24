We had a lot of great information on today’s show!

AARP South Dakota stopped by to share details on their 2022 Community Grant Program and how this initiative allows them to do projects that make communities in our state more livable for everyone.

Speaking of the community, one of East River Electric Cooperative’s core values is giving back to the community. They’re showing off this value with their “Who Powers You” contest and stopped by to give us details on how you can nominate someone deserving.

We sat down with Jeremy Brown in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to learn more about his journey in the publishing world and learned his method for BURNing a story down to find the steel, diamonds and gold worth sharing.

We’re nearing the end of wedding week, but we’ve still got a few surprises up our sleeves. When it comes to a unity ceremony, you can go the tradition route or do something unique. We demonstrated how you can make a DIY unity box or time capsule for your wedding day.

It can be intimidating to learn about a culture or religion that is different than your own. That’s why the Hindu Temple of Siouxland is inviting the community to celebrate with them.

We hope you enjoyed our Thursday show. Be sure to meet us tomorrow on the KELOLAND Living set for another great show. We’re closing out the week by getting insight on what details we should be locking in now for wedding season, advice on balancing blood sugars naturally and learning how you can mix a love for the theme to Star Wars with a night out this weekend. All that and more coming up on Friday’s show at 2 PM.

