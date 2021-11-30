KELOLAND Living: Terrific Tuesday!

Are you feeling the Christmas cheer this year or have you been feeling like a real Grinch about the holiday season? Well, it just so happens that the Grinch is joining us on today’s show to share details on an event coming up that will have your heart growing at least three sizes while you have the opportunity to give back to local charities.

We are celebrating Giving Tuesday all holiday season long but today marks the official day of Giving Tuesday. We’re highlighting The Transformation Project to share more about their mission on educating, supporting and empowering transgender youth, young adults, and their families.

With all those feelings of generosity you’re probably going to need some ideas to check off those Christmas shopping lists. If you’re on the hunt to find the perfect gift for the crafter in your life, Fonder Sewing Machine Company has some great items that are sure to please the crafter in your life and we’re taking you inside the newly-remodeled showroom to show you firsthand.

Speaking of shopping, we all have those hard-to-buy for people on our lists. Staple & Spice Market in Rapid City has some great gift boxes and basket ideas. And the best part? They have healthy options that can help you feel grounded from all that holiday eating and snacking.

It wouldn’t be a Tuesday without sitting down to get to know someone in our community. We’re introducing you to April Meyerink, who has built a following of young business owners looking for help to grow their businesses and she’s earned the gratitude of many non-profits for her volunteer work.

And don’t forget to tune in at 2pm for tomorrow’s show to kick off December with us. The holidays parties, planning and all the delicious food at your gatherings are going to be here before you know it. Does that have you stressed out? We’re sharing some simple dinner time hacks, quick-and-easy workouts to keep you on track of your goals, and how to add the finish touches to your holiday glam look.

