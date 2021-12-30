KELOLAND Living taking your Thursday up a notch

We had a great Thursday show of an encore presentation of a past show to kick of your New Year’s plans. Can you believe we will be saying 2022 in less than 48 hours?

You’ve got the outfit and the accessories ready for your New Year’s celebrations but what about the makeup? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with makeup tips from an expert to glam up your look.

If you still have family Christmas parties coming up in the New Year and haven’t purchased those gifts you might be resorting to gift cards. The Better Business Bureau joined us on the show with advice so you don’t fall victim to a scam.

Speaking of those holiday parties rolling over into the New Year.. A holiday treat doesn’t have to be unhealthy. We shared some festive healthy snacks for kids that are quick and easy to make. Even the kids can help!

And if you need some cookies to go along with those treats because “balance” right? We shared the perfect recipe for something you’ve probably never had. We took on a Brazilian classic, the Brigadeiros, and want you to try it too!

Chilly weather means you might be stuck inside more. Why not try making your own candle? We learned how to on today’s show and how one business donates theirs to a great cause.

Be sure to tune in tomorrow at 2pm for another great encore presentation of a past show featuring a few of the 2021 Tradition of Caring recipients before you head off to your New Year’s Eve parties. We’re highlight Active Generations, Pathfinder and a few more organizations to share their mission and how you can get involved to support them.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!