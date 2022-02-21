It’s a new week and another new KELOLAND Living! How often do you find yourself digging into a new recipe only to get halfway through only to realize you’ve definitely made it to spicy? Maybe the last soup you made was way too salty? On today’s show we had a culinary expert give us tips to fix all our recipe disasters!

If that made you hungry, this will too. We were also joined by a mom and local Family & Consumer Science Teacher to learn how to pack an allergen-free lunch your kids will actually enjoy eating.

We kicked off wedding week with easy hairstyles you can do yourself to ensure you are a perfectly coifed guest at the next wedding you attend.

Does all the chatter about crypto make you crazy? Is it because you really don’t know what cryptocurrency is? We covered cryptocurrency 101 on today’s show.

And a local student shared her perspective on prison reformation and Indigenous Peoples.

Tune in tomorrow for an all new KELOLAND Living – BUT make sure you’re on the right channel when you do. Soccer is once again kicking us off our regular station tomorrow and Wednesday. But have no fear, we’ll still be airing on KELOXtra at 2 PM CST and then again for a encore viewing at 9 PM CST.

We’re sitting down Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to get to know a woman who has worked for the same advertising firm for 22 years, and she’s only 44! We’re learning more about the upcoming Sioux Empire Home Show and the right way to take an at-home COVID test.

And don’t forget to follow us on social media!