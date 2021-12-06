KELOLAND Living: Monday Merriment

It’s a Monday filled with merriment on the KELOLAND Living set as we’re joined by guest host, Emily Quinn!

Be honest, is all of your holiday décor up or are you still finagling with all of it as you set your sights even higher than Santa’s sleigh flies? If you are with the latter, don’t worry! We’ve got DIY Christmas stocking hangers and mantel Christmas trees that rival some of your favorite designer brands (but for much less!). Learn more in the link below!

Speaking of Christmas stockings, where does that tradition come from? We’re learning all about the root of many of our favorite Christmas traditions – Nicklaus Tag! You may know it better by it’s alternate name, St. Nicholas Day, but whether you celebrate in German or English, today is the day to celebrate!

No holiday celebration is complete without festive music. The Sioux Falls Chamber Collective is bringing an inclusive spin with a Hebrew piece we know you will recognize and an Armenian folk dance sure to make you feel like dancing.

Today’s guest host, Emily Quinn, spends her days teaching USD students and today she brings one of her specialties to us; public speaking! Learn how to calm those fears and connect with your audience.

Give your gift giving an artistic touch by shopping for local art at the Jon Crane Gallery. We take you to their Hill City gallery to show you just a few of these amazing art pieces and get to know the artist himself.

To learn more click on the links below for the full segments from today's show.

