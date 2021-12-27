KELOLAND Living: Marvelous Monday

We hope everyone had an amazing Christmas spending time with their loved ones. We are on hiatus all week but don’t worry we have some great encore performances of past shows that you can tune into every day at 2pm.

Although Christmas may have just ended, that doesn’t mean you don’t still have some parties coming up or gifts to wrap. If you struggle wrapping gifts we’ve got you covered with some tips that’ll make you a pro in no time.

Sweater weather is here to stay for awhile. You don’t need a ton of different sweaters to get you through the cold months if you take advantage of styling the same one different ways. A fashion expert joined us on the show to share how it’s done with some great examples.

The frigid temperatures are probably keeping you wrapped up inside in your warm homes. We shared a list of documentaries that are great to watch this season so grab some cocoa and your favorite blanket and get started on the list!

Speaking of things to do while you’re cooped up inside.. Why not get crafty? We demonstrated how you can make a DIY frame working with wood.

And there’s never a wrong time for baking. But while par-baking can sound a little intimidating, we broke it down and have everything you need to get through the process successfully.

We continue our hiatus week of encore performances tomorrow with some great segments. From watercolor cookies to homemade bread, we’ve got all you need to stay busy in the kitchen. Have you donated blood recently? Now is the time if you haven’t. All that and more coming up on tomorrow’s KELOLAND Living.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!