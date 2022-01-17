KELOLAND Living: Make it a great Monday!

Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! We celebrated the day by talking about the lessons of Martin Luther King Jr. and how having a dream today might just be the best way to celebrate his work and legacy.

Many of us learn to cook from our own parents which might mean the meals we cook as adults are heavily influenced by our own cultures. On today’s show we learned how to make Gỏi Cuốn, or Vietnamese spring rolls, to help add the flavors of Vietnam into your repertoire.

Needing a few good laughs is sno joke…that’s why we’re bringing you the comedy of Snojam. We had a few comedians in the house to tell us about their upcoming event and give us a sampling of one of the acts.

Does candy making crush your soul faster than you lose a game of candy crush? Don’t worry, our resident scientist chef stopped by the studio to give us a lesson in the chemistry of candy. Did you know baking soda is the answer to candy that sticks to your teeth??

They always say, the only person you can control – is yourself. That’s why we got down to business on today’s show learning ways to control our own reactions when situations get tough.

We’ve got another great day on the KELOLAND Living set again tomorrow! We’re continuing to add to the diversity of our dinner menus by learning a West African recipe. And it’s a “Souper” day because we have not one, but two recipes on tomorrow’s show. We’ve got a chicken chili recipe for Souper Tuesday! We sit down Across the Table from a man who brings the sparkle to wherever he goes. And Billie Sutton joins us to talk about the importance of mentorship in leadership.

